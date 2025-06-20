Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.89 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

