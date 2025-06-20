Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

