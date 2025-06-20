Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -113.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.