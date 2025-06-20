Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

