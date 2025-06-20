Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.89.

IT opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.91 and its 200 day moving average is $463.72. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

