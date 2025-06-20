Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $323,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after acquiring an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,069 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

