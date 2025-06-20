Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after purchasing an additional 941,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $149.22. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

