Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after buying an additional 871,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Capital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,426,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

