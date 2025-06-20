Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $319.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

