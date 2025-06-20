Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of APOC stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Profile

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

