Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in National Grid Transco by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $71.00 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGG

National Grid Transco Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.