Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.0%

DVN stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

