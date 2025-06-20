Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,735,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG opened at $380.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $386.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.51.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

