Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

