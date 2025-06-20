Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $238.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $207.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.