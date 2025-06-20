Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 883.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.