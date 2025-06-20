Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in Lennar by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

