Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $2,540,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,762.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,401.67 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,890.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,905.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

