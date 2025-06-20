Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.75 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.32 and its 200 day moving average is $225.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

