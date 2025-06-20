Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,410 Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 260,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 67,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

