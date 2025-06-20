Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $488.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.29 and a 200 day moving average of $484.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $380.63 and a 12-month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.