Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

