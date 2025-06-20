Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,933,000 after purchasing an additional 306,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after purchasing an additional 210,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 11.1%

BATS CALF opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.