Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $770.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $687.97 and its 200 day moving average is $625.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $806.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 186.18, a P/E/G ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

