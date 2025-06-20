Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 8.2%

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $953.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.