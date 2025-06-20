Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.