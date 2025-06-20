Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

