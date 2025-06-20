Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $74.27 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

