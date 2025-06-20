Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,987 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

