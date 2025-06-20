Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

CRH Trading Down 0.9%

CRH opened at $89.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

