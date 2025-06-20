Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

