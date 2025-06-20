Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 585,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6%

HIG stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

