Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.58 and traded as high as $259.50. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 25,704 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25.
Schneider Electric S.E. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $3.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.33%.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
