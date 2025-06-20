Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.58 and traded as high as $259.50. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 25,704 shares.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $3.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.33%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider Electric S.E.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. ( OTCMKTS:SBGSF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.