Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,055,000 after buying an additional 850,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after buying an additional 813,660 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,853,000 after buying an additional 7,569,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 252,942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

