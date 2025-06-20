Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.49. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

