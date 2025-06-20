SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3,383.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 57,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IBCP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6%

Independent Bank stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

