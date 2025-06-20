SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 111,457 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $59,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,204.64. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,544.33. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 881,377 shares of company stock worth $3,402,411 and sold 166,809 shares worth $708,914. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

