SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 32,030 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $31.07 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

