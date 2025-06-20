SG Americas Securities LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,061,210.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,347.18. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,392.84. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,355,484 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,235. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.6%

RSI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.