SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $822,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Chemours by 73.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 170.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Chemours by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Damian Gumpel bought 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,672 shares of company stock worth $251,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 0.54%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

