SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.96. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $106,755.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,912.17. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JANX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.