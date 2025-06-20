Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – June 18th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Carrier Global, and Etsy are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity shares of companies that own and operate vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers, and oil tankers—used to transport goods and commodities across the world’s oceans. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the global maritime transport sector, whose revenues and profitability depend on factors like trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs, and fleet capacity. Because shipping is highly cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events, shipping stocks often exhibit elevated volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039,007. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.12. 3,142,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.28. 1,749,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. 2,708,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. 3,420,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

