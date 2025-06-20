Short Interest in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Declines By 24.9%

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.04. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF stock. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.09% of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

