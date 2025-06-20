Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5%

SSD stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.