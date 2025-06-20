Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sonos by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 351,057 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,187,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sonos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,025,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 861,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

