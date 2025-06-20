Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Novartis by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,365,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

