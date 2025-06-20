Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $506.01 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

