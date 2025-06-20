Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,328 Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.40.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $470.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

