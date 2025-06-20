Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,034 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2%

TRV opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.78 and its 200-day moving average is $254.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

