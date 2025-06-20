Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,175 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nucor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Nucor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

